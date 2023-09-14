Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,445 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $241.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,369 shares of company stock worth $19,348,312. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

