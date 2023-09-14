Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,754 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

