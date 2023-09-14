Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.77.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Parkland Trading Down 0.2 %
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. Research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.1290837 earnings per share for the current year.
Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
