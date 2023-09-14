PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $21.45

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $22.34. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 1,186,475 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2,046.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

