PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $636.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

