Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.33.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.