Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Reduced by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,461. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

