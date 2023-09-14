Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,782 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 87,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,572. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25.

