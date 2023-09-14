Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

BTZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 16,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,670. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

