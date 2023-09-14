Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 81,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,291. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.