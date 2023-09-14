Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,298 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

FREL traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.55. 15,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

