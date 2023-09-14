Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $35.19. 269,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,011. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

