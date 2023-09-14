Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.13. 160,398 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

