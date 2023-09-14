Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after buying an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $511.14. The stock had a trading volume of 330,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

