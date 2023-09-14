Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $13.62 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.42. 887,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

