Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,424,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

