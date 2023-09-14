Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

UNP stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.79. The company had a trading volume of 273,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

