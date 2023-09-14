Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.7% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $109.36. 71,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,916. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

