Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,645. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

