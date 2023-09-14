Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFMF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

