POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.63

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 18606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
POET Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.81.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
