Polymath Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,155.18 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $109.82 million and $24,155.18 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1226021 USD and is up 7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $20,356.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

