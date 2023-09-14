Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Trading Up 3.8%

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $467.00 and last traded at $467.00. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.12.

About Pontiac Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pontiac Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontiac Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.