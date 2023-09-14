PotCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $232.40 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $232.40 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 78.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00236212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.