Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Down 3.8%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 32,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 270,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Power Metals Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

