PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up to $20.01

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $20.91. PRA Group shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 5,413 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

The company has a market cap of $828.79 million, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,780.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 158,068 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in PRA Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PRA Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,945,000 after purchasing an additional 151,958 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,949,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

