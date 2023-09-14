Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

CVCO stock opened at $271.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.91 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.04 and a 200-day moving average of $286.53.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.