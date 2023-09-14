Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 153,409 Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report) by 358.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,409 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 3.41% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 467,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 205.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 305,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CMCA opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

