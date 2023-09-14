Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 84,088 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Magnite worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,676,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGNI

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,104,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,072 shares in the company, valued at $21,104,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,990 shares of company stock worth $1,625,936 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.