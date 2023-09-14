Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 567.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BBW opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $317,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,687.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,287. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

