Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $54,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

CarParts.com Price Performance

PRTS stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 2.17.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

