Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Adient worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 2.81. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

