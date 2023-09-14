Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,459.2% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

