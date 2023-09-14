Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 190,650 Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Free Report) by 351.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,650 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTAC opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.