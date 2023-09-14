Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 311,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of CompoSecure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of CMPO opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $498.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.88.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

