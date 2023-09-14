Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 69,423 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $41.01.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

