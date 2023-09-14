Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

