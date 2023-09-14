Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.50 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

