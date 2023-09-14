Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 10,605 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,905,000 after buying an additional 412,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,344,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,013,000 after purchasing an additional 198,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after buying an additional 591,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,483,000 after buying an additional 579,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

REXR stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

