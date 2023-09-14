Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 3,935 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $1,599,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,527 shares in the company, valued at $12,747,764.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,804 shares of company stock worth $7,073,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.04 and its 200-day moving average is $152.57. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.71 and a 1-year high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

