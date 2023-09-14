Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 4,960 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LivaNova worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

