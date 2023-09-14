Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 6,959 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.37. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,991 shares of company stock valued at $875,527. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.