Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

