Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.16

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Premier Oil Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.77.

About Premier Oil

(Get Free Report)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.