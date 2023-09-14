Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.83. 5,021,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $308.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $215,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,039,652,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock worth $510,048,838. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

