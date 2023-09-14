Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.89. 679,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.33 and its 200-day moving average is $338.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

