Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,304. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.