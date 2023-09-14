Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in American Express by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.38. The company had a trading volume of 407,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average of $163.90. The company has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.