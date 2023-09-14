Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2,739.1% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 340,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,935,348 shares of company stock worth $264,281,185 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,675. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

