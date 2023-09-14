Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 793,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

